LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people are already at Lake Mead, and more could be on the way for the Fourth of July holiday.

With the holiday weekend and triple-digit temperatures colliding, it is going to be a busy few days on the water.

“We spent Saturday and Sunday night out on the water,” Kieran Cox said.

We spoke to Cox as he was cleaning out his boat before taking it out again.

As a veteran boater, he knows how important it is to share the water safely.

“Keep your distance from people you don’t know and go slow,” Cox said.

The lake and beaches are expected to be crowded.

“It can be a real problem, and it’s very hazardous especially when you have a lot of people out there,” John Haynes the Public Information Officer with Lake Mead Recreation Area said.

Haynes said it has been a calm weekend so far, but there have already been boaters pulled over for driving under the influence.

“They’re loud, they’re obnoxious. They’re not driving safely. They’re creating wakes in no-wake zones,” Haynes said.

He’s hopeful everyone will prioritize their own safety.

They have already had a tragic start to the summer.

On Father’s Day weekend, six people died at the lake. Two of them drowned.

“We do have extra staff out all weekend long to try to keep people safe,” Haynes said.

The Daniels family tells us they make safety a priority, making sure they have a designated driver, plenty of ice and life vests.

Another part of staying safe: listening to your body. If you’re on a boat and you’ve been drinking alcohol, make sure to take a break and drink some water so you don’t dehydrate.