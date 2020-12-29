Safety enforcement will emphasize space for bicyclists — 3 feet minimum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About three weeks after a deadly crash that killed five bicyclists, law enforcement officials will conduct a “high visibility” enforcement effort to highlight drivers’ responsibilities.

This year has been one of the deadliest years for bicyclists in two decades, with nine bicyclists killed in Southern Nevada, and 11 statewide.

The Wednesday, Dec. 30, event is designed to educate the public “as much or more than those who receive a citation.” It begins at 11 a.m.

Officers will be backing up an officer riding a specially equipped bicycle that has a laser measure to ensure drivers maintain at least three feet of space. The operation will be along West Charleston Boulevard, looping from Hualapai Way to Desert Foothills Drive.

The area is frequented by bicyclists aroud the Western Beltway Trail, and riders who go to Red Rock Canyon.

By law, drivers should give up the entire lane when possible, moving further away than just the minimum of three feet.

“The community will be helping drivers understand that when they are traveling next to a person on a bike within ‘falling distance’ or three feet, that the vehicle creates a kind of “vortex” that literally pulls the cyclist toward the vehicle,” according to a news release.

Bicycle deaths for people under 20 have declined dramatically over the past several decades. But for those over 20, deaths have tripled.

Six of nine fatalities in Southern Nevada this year have happened when the cyclist was struck from behind.