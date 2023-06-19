LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — May through October is Wildfire Awareness Season.

8 News Now caught up with speakers at the National Fire Protection Association conference and Expo inside Mandalay Bay.

Last year, Nevada wildfires burned more than a thousand acres. While the impact on Southern Nevada may just be limited to smoke from neighboring states, wildfires remain a big concern.

That’s why Susan Mckelvey, Communications manager for the National Fire Protection Association of NFPA, said conventions like these are so important.

The NFPA holds a conference each year bringing together leaders. Fire and electrical are leading professionals in their field who are coming here to network, talk, and share their expertise.

One of those leaders is wildfire field representative David Shrew. He said the increasing climate temperatures are affecting wildfire behavior. Fire fuels in the vegetation are burning warmer and drier.

“When a fire does start, it’s more susceptible to ignition and spreads much hotter and faster. As a result, we see these large catastrophic fires burning all over the planet,” Shrew explained.

While the Mahogany Fire in the Spring Mountains back in 2020 was human-caused, weather impacts like lightning are to blame for the Carpenter 1 fire 10 years ago.

Shrew wants to remind those living in the Mount Charleston area to fireproof homes.

“Simply clearing flammable vegetation from the home, especially landscaping where bark mulch is very popular, could be replaced with rock or gravel,” Shrew added. “People can do lots of those kinds of things on their own and if they just help educate themselves on those steps, they can be more prepared if and when a wildfire comes through and threatens their neighborhood.

NFPA also works with various organizations across the country including the Nevada Division of Forestry to teach people about wildfire prevention.

“So, it’s a voluntary program that they can choose to go ahead and create and become recognized as a fire-wise community. We encourage all of them to do that in conjunction with their local fire agencies,” said Shrew.