LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Southern Highlands resident who did not want his identity revealed told 8 News Now that there have been concerns over the riding of dirt bikes in the neighborhood.

A video posted on the Nextdoor app showed kids riding on dirt bikes at local parks in the area of Mountains Edge Parkway.

“For everyone’s safety, it’s only a matter of time before something bad happens to somebody,” the resident said. “I see this group almost daily and you get to know their bikes.”

The neighbor said the groups shut down intersections due to the riding, and the video posted on Nextdoor confirmed it.

“We’re seeing a lot of groups of people on dirt bikes coming, and it seems the groups are getting larger and it even sometimes includes ATV’s,” he said. They’re choosing to do it not only on the city streets but also within several of the city parks.”

The video showed dirt bikes being ridden around a Mountain’s Edge regional park, and neighbors hope something can be done before someone gets hurt.

“It seems as if they are going out of their way to terrorize, some videos have been recorded of them nearly hitting a child,” he continued. “When intersections start being shut down for these types of shenanigans, it really starts aggravating people, and I feel like we’re probably not far away from some sort of road rage-type of incident.”

8 News Now reached out to Clark County and Metro police, who said dirt bikes are not permitted in county parks or on public roads.

“Park visitors would want to contact law enforcement if they see someone breaking the law,” said a spokesperson for the Clark County Office of Public Communications.

“As far as the law, dirt bikes are not allowed to be driven on by public roads,” said a Public Information Officer with Metro police. The officer noted that private property parks or parks funded by HOA’s, however, might have different rules.