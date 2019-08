Clark County has gone back to school and the first day wasn’t without its fair share of trouble.

Two students were arrested Monday in separate incidents related to guns. Over the weekend, a Foothill High School student was arrested and facing charges of making terroristic threats. An anonymous tip led to the arrest. 8 News NOW heard from first-year superintendent Jesus Jara about school safety concerns starting the new year.

8 News NOW reporter Shakala Alvaranga has the story.