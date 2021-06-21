Safety campaign focuses on people using alcohol, marijuana and driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zero Fatalities has launched a new public safety campaign that focuses on driving drunk or high. It’s a serious issue in Nevada because more than half of the fatal crashes involve an impaired driver.

It’s called “Save Yourself” and wants to get the message out that it’s not OK if you drink or use drugs, including marijuana, and then choose to drive.

According to the Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the number one demographic for the fatal crashes involving an impaired driver are males between the ages of 18 to 35.

The message behind the campaign is that it’s fine to have a good time but do it responsibly and alway have a designated driver who isn’t consuming any alcohol or drugs.

If you consume a substance that makes you feel different, you’re going to drive differently. So, whether it’s marijuana, alcohol or a combination, we want to make sure we have designated drivers behind the wheel,” Bennett said.

You can get more information on the campaign at this link.