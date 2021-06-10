Safety advocates worry about recent streak of traffic fatalities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a deadly year on Las Vegas valley roadways. Fatality crashes are up 30% over last year.

UNLV’s Vulnerable Road User’s Project brought together law enforcement agencies and doctors to talk about recent traffic fatalities.

In the five weeks since May 1, at least 20 people have died on roadways in Clark County. More than half were pedestrians. Motorcyclists, bicyclists and moped riders were also among those killed. Police say the top causes are usually impairment and speeding.

They say it’s everyone’s responsibility — not just the drivers — to make sure we make it home safe.

The group got together inside University Medical Center, where trauma patients are often taken for treatment. The hospital has the state’s only pediatric trauma center.

“While it is very sad to see injured adults and adults that die, you can only imagine what it’s like to see children die and to talk with their parents. They have lost their loved one who should have had a normal long life. Every patient that I see woke up and thought it was going to be a normal day,” said Dr. Deborah Kuhls, UMC.

Doctor Kuhls is pleading to parents to please restrain your child with a seatbelt or carseat when they’re in the car.

And if you’re on a bicycle or motorcycle, please wear a helmet.

So far this year, Metro’s fatal detail team has investigated 59 fatalities. Last year it was 41 .