Safer, easier way for domestic violence victims to file protective orders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada will now offer e-filing of Guide & File Protective Order applications to make the process safer and more accessible for victims of domestic violence.

These guided forms can be filed remotely from almost anywhere, as long as internet access is available.

Guide & File forms provide step-by-step guides and interviews that make it easier for litigants without representation to fill out legal forms with fewer mistakes, reducing the chance of rejection. Like all the Guide & File forms available through the court, the protective orders are free to file.

“Making filing a protective order easier and more accessible means that a frightened victim of domestic violence is able to submit a technically correct application from their safe space without the fear of compromising that safety by venturing away from it to find the courthouse to apply in person. Therefore, these improvements to the process increase the likelihood that those facing abuse will take this important step toward protecting themselves from their abusers,” said the Family Division Presiding Judge Rebecca Burton.

Domestic violence protection orders fall under the Family Protection Orders category in the court. Civil Protection Orders are also available to be filed and include stalking and harassment, harm to children, sexual assault, and workplace harassment.

Other Guide & File applications available for the Eighth Judicial District Court include divorce, child custody, cremation, and name change. All of these forms available through the court, including protective orders, can be found here.

Those who might be seeking help or further information can contact the following hotlines: