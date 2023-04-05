LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re a victim of domestic violence, seeking help can be a difficult first step. One of the first needs for a victim is to get away from the violent situation but that need is often not met because there isn’t enough housing for victims.

“So what we’re talking about here is this long, misunderstood, and not talked about element of domestic violence,” SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger said.

According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Nevada had the fourth-highest rate of domestic violence in the country. In 2022, 291 people in Nevada were able to find emergency shelter after domestic violence situations. Currently, only SafeNest and Safe House provide housing which means there are less than 200 beds in Clark County for a population of 2.4 million.

“We continue to bring attention to that and maybe get some more funding, build some more connections in these communities. Anything to help survivors is ultimately the goal,” said Ashley Slye who is with the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

SafeNest has a 24-hour emergency hotline for victims who need help, it’s (702) 646-4981.