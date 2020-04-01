SafeNest reports increase in domestic violence calls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A non-profit organization in the Las Vegas valley is experiencing a spike in domestic violence calls. SafeNest reports it has seen a 12% increase in calls to its hotline.

SafeNest provides crisis support services to people experiencing abuse. The organization has a shelter and 24/7 crisis number in order to get vulnerable women, men or children to safety.

Thanks to Share Village, SafeNest has been able to expand housing services and provide extra beds.

Social distancing is forcing people to stay at home but for some that isn’t a safe place. Numerous families are also experiencing job losses.

The CEO of SafeNest says the loss of job can be a major trigger for an abuser.

“We are seeing what we would expect to see which is a rise in domestic violence. That plays out whenever there is a mass traumatic event. We saw it after 1 Octoebr, 911, and the Orlando night club shooting. When the community goes into trauma together, domestic violence is the first social negative wave after that,” said Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest.

If you’re in a violent situation, you can call this hotline number (702) 646-4981. It operates 24 hours. SafeNest will help you get into a safe situation. You can also find more information on their website.