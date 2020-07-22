SafeNest reports 150% increase in calls while facing $1M budget cut

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cases of domestic violence have been on a sharp rise in Nevada since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. The SafeNest Shelter has experienced a 150% increase in calls for help and more people needing emergency shelter to escape their abusers.

SafeNest says abuse at home typically goes up when families experience a massive event, such as COVID-19 coupled with financial stress.

“Even before the pandemic, we created a scalable solution. So, our shelter always runs at 100% percent sadly and then we expand into other options through apartments and hotel stays and that’s how we’re able to manage the increase,” said CEO Liz Ortenburger, SafeNest.

At the same time, SafeNest is bracing for $1 million cut in state funding as lawmakers deal with budget issues caused by the pandemic. The organization says it will dip into its reserves — for now — to cover the gap.

“We will eat into our reserves to ensure that we are able to do everything that we can for our community and our mission to end the epidemic of domestic violence during this trying time,” Ortenburget said.

If you’d like to donate money, time, or goods, you can do that at this link.

You can also use that website to call, text, or chat if you need help getting out of an abusive situation.