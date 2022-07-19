LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to try a new coffee brand and help a good cause, SafeNest, a local nonprofit, is now in the coffee business.

SafeNest, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence in Clark County, is launching SafeNest Coffee to provide survivors the opportunity toward long-term economic self-sufficiency.

The nonprofit SafeNest launches a coffee brand. (KLAS)

The nonprofit SafeNest launches a coffee brand. (KLAS)

The nonprofit SafeNest launches a coffee brand. (KLAS)

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violent (NCADV), up to 99% of domestic violence victims experience economic abuse and lack of finances is often cited as the biggest barrier to leaving an abusive relationship.

Residents of SafeNest learn job skills and rebuild their confidence by working in various roles in the coffee business including fulfillment and shipping, marketing, and community engagement. The residents also take public speaking, conflict resolution and leadership development classes to help them reach their goal of independence.

SafeNest Coffee can be shipped to homes or businesses in the United States. The cost is $45 for two 1-pound bags of whole-bean or preground coffee. K-pods will be available mid-August. Monthly subscriptions are available and offer a $5 discount per box. SafeNest Coffee orders will be shipped on Thursdays and Fridays, beginning July 15.