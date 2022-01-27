SafeNest, Las Vegas firefighters launch human trafficking awareness training

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– January is sex trafficking prevention month. SafeNest and the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department (LVFR) partnered to provide first responder training on supporting victims of domestic violence and how to spot human trafficking.

The training will be a yearly training as firefighters learn how to recognize the signs, the misconceptions of human trafficking and much more.

“Some of the images we’re shown are very impactful for us,” Dina Dalessio, Deputy Chief of Operations at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. “Usually, it will show branding, the interaction the firefighters will have with that person. Usually shows they’re withdrawn, they don’t have a phone and are fearful of that person even if they’re 30 feet away.”

For the victims, getting help isn’t the easiest, as often abusers will hone in on what they feel they can control. However, officials from the local non-profit advocacy group, SafeNest, believe this training allows first responders to provide domestic violence survivors with the resources and shelter they need.

“We’re the third most dangerous in the county for women being murdered by men before the pandemic,” CEO of SafeNest Liz Ortenburger said.” While we have seen an increase in domestic violence incidences, we have not seen a correlating increase in homicide and that’s directly related to partnerships like this.”

For more information on services, SafeNest provides to victims click here.

SafeNest has a 24-hour crisis hotline for any victims who are in need of help. They can be reached by calling or texting 702-646-4981.