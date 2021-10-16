SafeNest, helping victims of domestic violence held 5K run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Southern Nevada’s non-profit organization, SafeNest, held its 3rd Annual Run for Hope 5K run and 1-mile fun run/walk Saturday.

The event which is to celebrate, commemorate and honor victims, survivors, and families impacted by domestic violence, was held at Wayne Bunker Family Park this year.

This year’s race was dedicated to pets and the emotional support they provide for survivors of domestic violence.

According to Safe Place for Pets, up to 65% of domestic violence victims are unable to leave their abuser because they are concerned about what will happen to their pets when they leave and 71% of victims report their pets are also being abused.

“We are proud to support all survivors of abuse, including pets,” said Liz Ortenburger, chief executive officer for SafeNest. “By creating support services and space for pets, we can give survivors fleeing abuse more options for themselves and their beloved animal family members.”

Funds raised at the race will support SafeNest’s emergency shelter and pet services, including onsite

pet housing, fostering, offsite kenneling, supplies, and health/wellness exams.

In May, a grant from RedRover also helped SafeNest expand its shelter services to include onsite pet boarding for cats and dogs.

Further races and donation information can be found here.