SafeNest, Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas partner to ‘keep immigrant survivors safe’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight, another tool in the fight against domestic violence.

SafeNest is teaming up with the Mexican Consulate of Las Vegas to empower, protect and support victims specifically those in the immigrant community.

It’s a collaboration that was long overdue, but necessary, according to both SafeNest and the Mexican consulate.

They are urging the community to speak up if they are victims of abuse.

The effort between both entities was formalized this morning with a signing of the memorandum of understanding.

The goal is the prevention and elimination of violence especially women and children. They say the pandemic caused an uptick in domestic abuse cases but they want to remind victims that help is available in English and Spanish.

Liz Ortenburger with SafeNest says domestic violence comes in many forms—not just physical or mental abuse.

Here are some examples:

“Someone making financial decisions without you. It starts normal, like getting your cell number. Then its several texts until you feel anxious because you are late and there will be consequences for that,” Liz Ortenburger, the CEO of SafeNest said.

A big concern according to both groups is the victim’s legal status.

Personal information will always stay confidential regardless of citizenship status.

The hardest step they say is asking for help.

The Mexican consulate tells 8NewsNow that there is protection for victims and their children which may include housing and financial help.

If you or someone you know needs help please call 702-646-4981 or visit SafeNest.org.