LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the back-to-school season around the corner, registration for the SafeKey before and after-school enrichment program opens in one week.

On Wednesday, July 20 beginning at 9 a.m. registration for Safekey opens. Safekey is for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Safekey provides youth enrichment programs outside of school hours at 63 Clark County School District elementary schools in Las Vegas.

There is an annual $20 registration fee per participant account for these programs. The daily cost is $7 for before-school attendance and $10 for after-school.

Safekey operates as a pre-paid program where participants must be pre-enrolled and paid for each specific date of attendance. Registration and payments can be completed online here. Cash, check and money order payments can be made at the city of Las Vegas Customer Care Center located at 500 S. Main St. Customer Care Center. Walk-in hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Daily and weekly scheduled activities include physical fitness, STEM, programming (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics), crafts, Reader’s Theater, games, literacy programming, special events, homework time, and a nutritional afternoon snack.

The city of Las Vegas also offers the ReInvent After-School program, a free, grant-funded enrichment program at seven select Clark County School District elementary schools. The Safekey and ReInvent programs use the school district calendar as a guide and operate on days that in-person instruction is in session. School begins Aug. 8, 2022.

For more information about Safekey visit this website and for more information about ReInvent visit this website.