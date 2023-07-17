LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is opening registration for its 2023-2024 school year Safekey program on Tuesday, July 18 at 9 a.m.

For grades kindergarten through fifth grade, Safekey’s before- and after-school enrichment program gives students the opportunity to learn outside of school hours at 63 Clark County School District elementary schools within Las Vegas.

Daily and weekly scheduled activities during Safekey hours include physical fitness, STEAM programming (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), crafts, Reader’s Theater, games, literacy programming, special events, homework time, and a nutritional afternoon snack.

Parents or guardians must pre-enroll and pay for each specific date of attendance for each child. The registration fees are as follows:

$20 annual fee

$7 before-school attendance fee

$10 after-school fee

Safekey accepts employer childcare reimbursement forms and third-party subsidy certificates from Desert Regional Center, East Valley Family Services, Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada, Inc., the Las Vegas Urban League, and Moapa Band of Paiutes Tribal Childcare.

Registration and payments can be completed online through the City of Las Vegas website. Cash, check, and money order payments can be made at the city of Las Vegas Customer Care Center located at 500 South Main Street. Customer Care Center walk-in hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The City of Las Vegas also has a free, grant-funded program called ReInvent After-School Program, which is only offered at seven selected CCSD elementary schools.

The Safekey and ReInvent programs operate on days that in-person instruction is in session. School begins Aug. 7, 2023.

For questions about either of these programs, please contact the Safekey and ReInvent office at 702-229-5437, visit the City of Las Vegas website, or visit the ReInvent After-School Program website.

View the full list of Safekey and ReInvent After-School program locations here.