LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With school back in session, parents may be looking for affordable before- and after-school programs. One option is Safekey.

It provides students with a place to go in the hours before and after school where they will have supervision. It opens as early as 6 a.m. at some locations and runs until 6 p.m. and can be a helpful option for working parents.

According to a 2022 report from Child Care Aware of America, Nevada is among the top 10 most expensive states for child care in the country. Nevada is also known to have a number of ‘child care deserts’, with more than 72% of Nevadans living in areas where there is a lack of licensed child care. In Clark County, there are options.

Safekey is one of the most affordable and accessible options for families.

“It’s an essential service because parents need to have a space for their kids to be when they have to be at work. So, we do an abundance of activities with the kids-organized games indoor and outdoor, board games, arts and crafts. So it’s just a whole lot of fun for them,” Safekey program supervisor Sammi Kahawai said.

Safekey operates at 85 valley elementary schools and is for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. It does also offer the program at three middle schools.

Families pay $5 for the morning session and $9 for the evening session. A snack is also provided for students.

“Honestly you can’t barely buy a meal for that much any longer these days. So, it’s a great value and I feel like what we offer to the community is just so important,” Kahawi said.

Kahawi says though Safekey does not serve high schoolers, students can get paid to play! The program is looking to fill positions to boost capacity limits.

Find out more about Safekey here.