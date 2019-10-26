Safe Street Halloween event celebrates 29th year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a fun place to take the kids to celebrate Halloween, look no further than Safe Street. The event, held at Wet N’ Wild, has a wide array of family fun.

You can take the kids trick or treating, or enjoy the live entertainment, photo opportunities, costume contests and much more.

“Find your way through a hay maze and check out the food and specialty vendors,” said Justin LuCore, General Manager of Wet’n’Wild. “We’re thrilled to start a new tradition hosting Safe Street and kick off its 29th year. Let’s get spooky!”

The event runs through the weekend and wraps up Sunday, October 27.

Click HERE for ticket information.