“Safe & Sane” fireworks sales start Sunday, last through July 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The sale period for “Safe and Sane” fireworks begins Sunday, June 28, and will last through Saturday, July 4. These products are sparklers and fireworks that can be contained to a small, circular area on the ground and don’t fly up into the air.

Clark County says anyone found using illegal fireworks, including firecrackers, Roman candles and skyrockets, faces citations and fines.

County and City of Las Vegas law enforcement and fire inspector teams are collaborating for the “You Light It, We Write It” campaign, working to stop these illicit activities. The public is urged to report complaints online at ISpyFireworks.com. Officials ask that you do not call 911 or 311.

Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly said the ISpy website helps document problems and provides law enforcement data for future enforcement efforts. It also helps keep emergency lines open for fire crews and other agencies, as Lawrence says this one of the busiest nights of the year for them.

“We want everyone to have a happy and safe Fourth of July, but the use and abuse of illegal fireworks each year is a big public safety concern in our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick in a news release. “Just because you can buy illegal fireworks outside of Clark County doesn’t mean you should use them here. They are dangerous and illegal, and you will be cited and fined if you are caught lighting them.”

Officials also reminded the public to be mindful of the following:

Fireworks can be dangerous, even “Safe and Sane” ones

No fireworks of any kind are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park and other local parks, or regional public lands, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead and Red Rock

Firework can cause distress to several groups, including seniors, children, those suffering from PTSD and pets

Use local vendors authorized to sell Safe and Sane fireworks during the sales period, these include TNT or Phantom Fireworks booths

The County also provided safety tips to ensure families enjoy their legal fireworks in a safe manner:

Be courteous and let neighbors known when you plan to use the fireworks

Be prepared in case of fire and have a pre-connected garden hose on-hand

Use fireworks on flat, hard surfaces away from buildings, vehicles, dry brush and bystanders

Place discharged fireworks in a bucket full of water overnight

Closely supervise children and pets

Do not let children ignite fireworks

Beware of sparklers, as they can cause serious burns or catch clothes on fire

Coordinate lighting items so no one will be surprised

Clean up any trash left behind by fireworks

From June 1-22, Clark County staff saw an uptick in illegal firework complaints, receiving nearly 2,600 during that timeframe. This is substantially more than the 258 complaints received during the same period last year.