‘Safe-N-Sane’ fireworks go on sale Monday; officials share safety tips ahead of 4th of July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters are gearing up for one of the busiest weeks of the year, as the Fourth of July holiday is around the corner. That means the use of fireworks will be popular across the valley.

Safe-N-Sane fireworks officially go on sale Monday.

Safe-N-Sane fireworks are those that have been tested and approved by our fire departments for use during this one week of the year in celebration of the Fourth of July.

At all other times of the year, Safe-N-Sane fireworks are illegal as well as any other type of firework that pop off in the air.

The goal is for people to buy these fireworks and use them responsibly.

That means:

They should be used on a flat, firm surface, such as the ground or a driveway

Stay away from bushes, grass and trees

Always have a bucket of water and/or garden hose available for use in case of fire

After the fireworks have been used, they should be picked up with a shovel, dropped into a bucket of water and then soaked for several hours before being put in the trash.

Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue explains the typical situation he sees with people using fireworks this time of year.

“What you will commonly see is people sitting in a cul-de-sac and there may be a bunch a lawn chairs around in a circle,” Szymanski said. “People let the kids pick out which one that they want, and everyone is watching it together. That’s probably the best way to do it.”

Another reminder — keep vehicles in the garage and all windows shut.

As for our pets, this is one of the hardest times, with the loud sounds and vibrations causing a lot of anxiety for them. So, it is important we protect them by keeping them indoors.

If you need to report illegal firework use, you should use the website ispyfireworks.com. 911 should only be used in cases of an emergency, where a person is injured by fireworks.

Remember, fireworks, no matter what kind, are illegal on streets, in any parks, on city property or on school district property.