Safe Halloween: Nevada DPS’s Operation Scarecrow proves a major success

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Parole and Probation Division says it only had to make one sex offender arrest on Halloween this year, a win for one of its annual holiday operations.

Every year, the state does Operation Scarecrow, which checks on registered sex offenders to make sure they are following the rules. This year, they made 27 home contacts, 46 surveillances and visited four community events.

They made the one arrest for a violation of conditions that was not Halloween related.