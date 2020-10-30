Safe and scary: Henderson school makes charity part of Halloween events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elementary students at Henderson International School celebrated “Spooktacular Happenings” this week with a parade — and a big donation to a charity.

Students at the private school collected a $731.20 donation for Criss Angel’s Pediatric Cancer Awareness Charity. The nonprofit organization aims to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and provide funds for research, treatment and a cure.

The early Halloween celebration featured a parade, and school officials say social distancing and all COVID-19 protocols were part of the event.