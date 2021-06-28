‘Safe and sane’ fireworks for sale as valley preps for big Fourth of July weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legal fireworks are officially for sale, kicking off festivities for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Although there are some shortages, local organizations are hoping for a big turnout.

This year there are more than 100 fireworks booths across Clark County, all carrying legal fireworks labeled “safe and sane.”

The Liberty High School fireworks booth was one of the first to be inspected this morning.

“We do inspect every firework inside the booth. We have a list of all the approved fireworks,” said Fire Inspector Nick Giolito of the Clark County Fire Department.

Last year, the music program raised $30,000, and the goal is to top that this year, with all the money going right back to the students.

Liberty High School Director of Bands Donald Malpass said the money is used for a wide range of things. “To bring in specialists to work with the students, new instruments, fees, travel,” he said. “You name it, everything that’s associated with music.”

While shipping challenges and shutdowns are causing some fireworks shortages across the board, Malpass says it should be temporary.

“They’re expecting a larger shipment. So even though we may not have some items or have fewer of items that we were hoping, that we should hopefully get those back in within the next couple of days,” he said.

As fireworks start flying off the shelves, the Clark County Fire Department says even though there’s a “safe and sane” label, families still need to be cautious.

“The simplest sparkler can burn,” Giolito said. “It will light and it will burn 1,200 degrees. It has caught articles of clothing on fire.”

Enforcement teams will be out looking for people setting off illegal fireworks.

“I don’t think there’s any area in this town that’s off limits. There’s a lot of hotspots in this area,” Giolito said.

Today through Sunday, you can buy and light legal fireworks. To report illegal fireworks, call 311 or report to the ispyfireworks.com website.