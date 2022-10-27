LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one organization one local organization that continues to raise awareness and support local victims is S.A.F.E. House.

According to Director Beth Flory, local data shows that last year, each night, more than 200 adults and children stayed in an emergency shelter, hotel room, or motel.

“That’s 233 individuals that didn’t go home because they felt unsafe. That doesn’t count the number of people who may have stayed with a family, or friend, or stayed in their car,” Flory said.

She said one warning sign that someone might be in an abusive relationship is that their partner has isolated them from family and friends. Flory said that is often the first sign of trouble.

S.A.F.E. House provides emergency shelter and other services including a 24-hour hotline (702) 564-3227. All of their services are free.

They can always use volunteer help or donations to support victims