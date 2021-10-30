RV catches fire on freeway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scary situation for one Las Vegas Man after RV caught fire Saturday morning,

Marco Rodriguez, 54 may be a lucky man his RV caught fire while he was driving on the freeway this morning.

Before taking his wife and kids on any trip in the RV, he wanted to first do a test run to Lake Havasu.

Rodriguez says he heard what sounded like a pop as he was driving south on the 95/515 in Henderson, and decided to pull over.

Marco says he bought the 1994 RV a year ago as a fixer-upper project. It only had 63,000 miles on it.

Rodriguez is planning on getting another RV but says this time it will be a new one.