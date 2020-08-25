Russian accused in scheme to corrupt Nevada company’s software, then demand ransom

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Russian national who traveled to Nevada on July 31 is accused of trying to recruit an employee from a Nevada company to put malicious software into the company’s computer network that would steal data. The alleged plan was to extort ransom money from the company.

According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of the District of Nevada, Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, 27, who was arrested in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, appeared in federal court on Monday and was charged with one count of conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer.

“As Nevada’s economy diversifies and evolves into a center for technological innovation, our office will continue to prioritize protecting trade secrets and other confidential information belonging to U.S. businesses,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to holding accountable anyone who plots to use malicious cyber tactics to harm American consumers and companies.”

According to the complaint and statements made in court, from mid-July to Aug, 22, Kriuchkov conspired with associates to recruit an employee of a company to introduce malware designed to damage or do other unwanted actions on a computer system. The malware would supposedly provide Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators with access to the company’s system.

After the malware was introduced, Kriuchkov and his co-conspirators would extract data from the network and then threaten to make the information public, unless the company paid their ransom demand. Kriuchkov offered to pay the employee $1 million after the malware was introduced, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

While the meetings with the employee took place in Northern Nevada, the name of the Nevada company was not revealed in the complaint.

After being contacted by the FBI, Kriuchkov drove overnight from Reno to Los Angeles and asked an acquaintance to purchase an airline ticket for him in an attempt to fly out of the country.

Kriuchkov faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only.

The investigation was led by the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office with assistance by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office; the FBI’s Sacramento Field Office; the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office; and the Criminal Division’s Computer Crimes and Intellectual Property Section.