Rural highways used as earthquake detours will get $2.3M repaving work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rural Nevada roads that saw some extra use recently will get $2.3 million in new pavement.

Upgrades on 45.5 miles of US Highway 6 and State Route 360 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties will begin on Monday and extend into October.

The repaving project will bring longer life to the roads in the form of “chip and scrub seal” treatment, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

US 6 and SR 360 carry a lot of heavy truck traffic — 450-700 vehicles every day — and the roads served as a detour during on US 95 during road work after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the region.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that helps curtail further roadway deterioration for a smoother and safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the highway’s lifecycle.”

Construction crews will be working in 7-mile or less increments from 6 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Saturday.

A flagger and pilot operation will safely escort motorists through active construction work zones, resulting in minor travel delays.

Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor.