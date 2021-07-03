Rural county in Nevada moving to rename road after Trump

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. Trump will return to the rally stage this weekend. He’s holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House as he makes good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county which Republican President Donald Trump won solidly in the 2020 election is moving to rename a road after him.

Lyon County commissioners voted 4-1 on Thursday for renaming Old Dayton Valley Road in the unincorporated community of Dayton.

Commissioner Ken Gray told KRNV-TV that a constituent suggested renaming a road for Trump and that he chose Old Dayton Valley Road because only a few government facilities and no residents have addresses on the road.

Gray said the planned renaming shouldn’t be controversial because governments often rename roads and buildings after leaders and community advocates.