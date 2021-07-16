Rural county in Nevada decides not to rename road for Trump

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county where voters sided solidly with Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election have rejected a proposal to rename a road for him.
Lyon County commissioners cited community opposition before voting 3-2 on Thursday against renaming Old Dayton Valley Road.
Dayton is an unincorporated community south of Reno. The road has a senior center, a branch library, and a school.
The commissioner who proposed the change tells the Nevada Appeal that supporters were intimidated not to come out publicly for it. He says the question could be brought back for a countywide vote.