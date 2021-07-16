Rural county in Nevada decides not to rename road for Trump

President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House on Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county where voters sided solidly with Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 election have rejected a proposal to rename a road for him.

Related Content Rural county in Nevada moving to rename road after Trump

Lyon County commissioners cited community opposition before voting 3-2 on Thursday against renaming Old Dayton Valley Road.

Dayton is an unincorporated community south of Reno. The road has a senior center, a branch library, and a school.

The commissioner who proposed the change tells the Nevada Appeal that supporters were intimidated not to come out publicly for it. He says the question could be brought back for a countywide vote.