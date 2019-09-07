“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” announces Flamingo Las Vegas residency in 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever wanted to jump in an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to experience all the glitz and glamour in person? Now’s your chance!

Some of the world’s most famous drag queens will take center stage in Sin City when “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” kicks off its residency at Flamingo Las Vegas early 2020.

The residency will run from January to August 2020, with performances happening on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

So what can you expect? An interactive experience directed by RuPaul himself, with seven queens making an appearance each performance, showcasing “eye-popping fashions, over-the-top singing and dancing” and much more. Jamal Sims, award-winning choreographer and filmmaker behind films like Aladdin and Step Up, will co-direct.

Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O’Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel and Yvie Oddly will be the rotating cast performing throughout the week.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race has become an international phenomenon, as have the fan viewing parties that take place all over the world. The RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Las Vegas residency show will immerse audiences in that experience in the most interactive way possible,” said show co-producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey of World of Wonder in a press release.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” promises to be the perfect Las Vegas experience, bringing together one of the world’s most popular television shows and an iconic entertainment venue.

Presale tickets will be available on the show’s website starting Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Ticket sales to the public will begin Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. PT. Prices start at $49.