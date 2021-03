LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – There are a lot of people in the valley who remember Kevin Kruger when he played for his father.

Now after years of learning and preparing as an assistant coach, Kruger now gets to call the shots and learning valuable lessons. The new, young head coach of the Runnin’ Rebels looks to plant his flag on sideline while making UNLV relevant in the nation spotlight.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.