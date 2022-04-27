LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can get out and get some exercise this weekend and do it for a good cause. Runnin for the House, a Ronald McDonald House fundraiser is taking place Saturday, April 30 at Floyd Lamb State Park.

The 5K run and 1M fun walk is one of the largest fundraisers of the year that raises money for families who travel to Las Vegas to receive critical medical treatment for children.

It’s $35 to register for adults and $25 for children. You’ll receive a race entry, an RMHC wristband, a pair of red and white striped socks, a finisher’s medal, and other goodies including a free pancake breakfast coupon. Click here for more information and to register.