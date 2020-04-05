Runnin’ for Glory: 30 years later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thirty years ago this week, UNLV’s Runnin’ Rebels crowned themselves kings of the college game.

April 2 marked the 30th anniversary of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels winning the National Championship.

UNLV beat Duke 103-73 and set a couple of NCAA records that still stand. It was the largest margin of victory ever in a Championship game (30 points) and UNLV is the only team to ever score 100 points or more in the title game.

The National Championship win by the Rebels brought the Las Vegas community together and created great passion and unity in the valley.

The 8 Sports Now team took a look back at the historic run and the team that is still inspiring fans.

You can watch the 8 Sports Now special in the video above.