Run! Jump! Fly! exhibit at Discovery Children’s Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new exhibit at the Discovery Children’s Museum is getting kids moving. Discovery recently opened a new traveling exhibit, Run! Jump! Fly! – Adventures in Action. It focuses on the many benefits of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle through collaborative and hands-on activities.

The exhibit’s goal is to provide visitors with simple and easy ways to make everyday fitness activities an enjoyable part of their daily routine.

Visitors can enjoy various interactive areas throughout the exhibit, including four adventure scenes which includes The “Action Star Training Center,” which features life-like surfing, snowboarding, Kung Fu and a toddler area.

Each adventure scene provides an imaginative setting in which guests can try out fun and hands-on activities that highlight a specific physical challenge of balance, strength, coordination and cardiovascular endurance.

The traveling exhibit is presented by Nevada Health Link and is open through Sunday, May 3, 2020.