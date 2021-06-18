‘Run Dawg’ mobile gym allows pets to get their exercise and stay out of summer heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The extreme heat can become a real challenge for those of us with pets. Navigating when to go for a walk outside can be difficult, but one Nevadan claims to have a solution.

It is called “Run Dawg,” and it makes exercising your pup in Las Vegas very easy, despite the summer heat. It is a mobile dog gym equipped with all the bells and whistles to get your dog moving.

The owner launched the company recently after his own personal struggles with frank. The American bulldog was a rescue, but after he destroyed everything in sight, his new adopted family decided to create an exercise routine on the treadmill.

This sparked the idea to go mobile with two dog-friendly treadmills inside this air-conditioned van.

Each session will set you back about $45 but will keep your pup healthy without the discomforts of tackling the desert heat.

“It will not only cure destructive behavior, but it will also build their back legs which is one thing they hurts dogs later in life,” said Run Dawg owner, Ray Santopietro. “It helps in weight loss and digestive issues and general health issues. It’s like a cardio workout for a human being.”

Run Dawg also works with all the local shelters in the valley and provides a free first run to anyone who has adopted a shelter dog.

