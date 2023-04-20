LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Wisconsin-based spirits company is expanding its business in Las Vegas while reducing its environmental impact.

Demon Rum unveiled its paper liquor bottle that will hit shelves in time for Earth Day. The bottle is made from 94% recycled paperboard and uses 84% less water and six times less carbon than glass bottles.

Rum brand expands in Las Vegas through eco-friendly paper liquor bottles (KLAS)

It’s also five times lighter than a glass bottle and the inside of the bottle is a recyclable plastic bag that keeps the liquor secure. The paper bottle is manufactured in Canada.

The rum is being co-packed by 17A Stillery which is owned by Brendan Gaughan, a former race car driver and part of the Gaughan family in Las Vegas.

Demon Rum has also committed to planting a tree for every bottle sold.