Ruling keeps OJ Simpson casino defamation claim before judge

FILE – In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. A Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino is denying that Simpson was defamed when employees banned him from the property in November 2017 and a celebrity news site reported the paroled former football hero had been drunk, disruptive and unruly. In recent court filings, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas rejects Simpson’s argument that his reputation was damaged by unnamed hotel staff member accounts cited in a TMZ report saying he was prohibited from returning after visits to a steakhouse and cocktail lounge. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A court officer says a Nevada judge, not a private arbitrator, should hear O.J. Simpson’s defamation lawsuit against the Las Vegas Strip hotel he blames for published accounts that he was drunk and disruptive before he was banned from the property in November 2017.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas representatives didn’t immediately say whether they’ll appeal the Monday ruling.

The hotel owner argues Simpson can’t be defamed because his reputation was already tarnished by his criminal and civil trials in the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles and his conviction and imprisonment in Nevada in his 2007 armed robbery case.