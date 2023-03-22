LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs was in court Wednesday in his latest appearance related to the car crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog in 2021.

The court appearance comes as his case has stalled due to a fight over the judge, who stood by his decision to recuse himself from the case.

Clark County District Attorney Steven B. Wolfson released a statement.

“Every case is unique in nature both in facts and circumstances. Prosecutors strategize and make decisions based upon the unique facts and circumstances. Some cases are appropriate to take to the Grand Jury, and some cases are not. There are a variety of reasons why a prosecutor would, or would not, consider taking this case to a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury is always an option, and, like any other case, we are always considering our options.”

Ruggs is accused of driving under the influence and traveling more than 150 mph before the crash that ended the lives of Tina Tintor and her dog Max. Ruggs is on house arrest and could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 4.