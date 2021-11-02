Ruggs arrested, facing DUI and reckless driving charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henry Ruggs III is facing very serious charges that could result in fines and prison time.

Ruggs was brought to the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon, where he was officially charged with DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury, and reckless driving resulting in death and substantial bodily injury.

In the state of Nevada, this is a class B felony and Ruggs could face anywhere from two to 20 years in jail.

Metro police did not release specifics about Ruggs’ injuries from the crash.

People across the valley have been reacting to news of the crash.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft took to Twitter outraged over what has happened. He has been outspoken about the fatal crashes happening in the valley lately.

“I don’t care who you are. There is no excuse for this kind of behavior, even more, when every single person in our community has the option to take public transit. If you are drinking or abusing substances, every single person in our community can call a friend, everyone has an option to take advantage of rideshare services,” Michael Naft, Clark County Commissioner said.

Fans are reacting on social media as well, many expressing their disappointment with the situation and concerns for the family of the victim.

Ruggs is expected in court tomorrow at 9 a.m.