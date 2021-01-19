Ruby Has fulfillment center opens in northeast valley off Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 374,000-square-foot Ruby Has fulfillment center has opened along Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The ecommerce fulfillment warehouse, which is creating new jobs in the area, features innovative robotics, automation, and temperature control facilities, according to a news release.
The site, on the west side of Interstate 15 near the Speedway Boulevard interchange, drew local government officials and Ruby Has officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony in early January.