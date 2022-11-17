LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday represented “Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day.”

The event was created to commemorate the day Bridges, who was the first African American child to be integrated into an all-white public school, did so in 1960.

Students across the Las Vegas valley met up before school to walk through the front gates together.

“One of the main things, I think, that is important for our kids to understand is they’re never too young to be an activist,” Jason Smith, a fifth-grade teacher at Aldeane C. Ries Elementary School said. “They’re never too young to make a change.”

In a statement on her website, Ruby Bridges herself left a statement.

“My message is really that racism has no place in the hearts and minds of our children,” Bridges said.