LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Regional Transportation Commission found a solution to one of the challenges it is facing in getting more bus shades: slim line shelters.

RTC reports that more than half of its bus stops in the region do not have shelters, leading to a number of challenges in getting shelters in place.

Paul Gully, RTC Principal Transportation Planner, stated the main issue is not having space to put a full-sized shelter because they do not want to block the sidewalk.

With the help of a four-million-dollar grant, 95 slim line shelters were installed and the RTC is looking to add another 125 of them over the next year. RTC says the cost is 15 to 20 percent less than a traditional general market shelter.

Its urban heat island mapping campaign helped pinpoint which bus stops need shade the most: the Historic Westside, east side along the US 95 and in and around the downtown Las Vegas area.

Although slim line shelters are better than nothing, some riders say it does not provide enough shade.

“Right now, with the shade that we got at our bus stops, they don’t cover nothing,” Davin said just before running to catch the bus on the way home from work.

Gully said RTC is working to build more shelters, but they need the space to do it. It’s just a matter of requesting an easement.

“It’s the private businesses and neighborhoods with, again, up against blocked walls that have been challenging,” Gully stated. “Where shelters are warranted, where we have the ridership that supports the shelter and where we have the ability to put them, we’re working to provide as much as shade and shelter as possible.”

RTC is currently running its summer heat campaign. To learn more about that, check out the RTC website.