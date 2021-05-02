Police: Westbound lanes of 215 Beltway closed from Hualapai to Durango

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Westbound lanes of the 215 Beltway are closed from Hualapai Way to Durango Drive in the northwest part of the Las Vegas valley.

“Unfortunately, an adult male committed suicide by jumping from the Hualapai overpass onto the 215,” Las Vegas Police Lt. Brian Boxler told 8 News Now.

Las Vegas police officers and NHP troopers responded to the scene and closed the 215 while medical personnel responded.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no vehicles appear to have struck the man. No officers were present when the man jumped.

#FASTALERT 2:06 PM, May 02 2021

Crash CC-215 Northern Beltway WB Before Hualapai Way

Freeway Closed, plan other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 2, 2021

Please avoid the area and look for other routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.