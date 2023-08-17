LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC Southern Nevada celebrated the addition of two hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to its fleet and an event Tuesday.

The event took place at UNLV’s Black Fire Innovation. One of the two new buses was unveiled with the help of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Nevada Senate President Pro Tempore Pat Spearmen, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, and RTC CEO Mj Maynard.

“I launched my Innovation State Initiative to bring new jobs to Nevada and promote emerging clean energy technologies just like these new hydrogen fuel cell electric buses,” Cortez Masto said. “These buses are easier to maintain, quieter, and help us combat climate change. I was proud to work with RTC of Southern Nevada to help secure funding to get these new buses on the streets.”

The new fuel cell buses are powered by compressed hydrogen gas and the fuel cell combines hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity through an electrochemical process.

RTC Southern Nevada celebrates its commitment to sustainability with the addition of two hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to its fleet on August 17, 2023 (Courtesy of RTC Southern Nevada)

The technology is the first of its kind in Nevada and the only resulting by-product is water. RTC said the technology has several advantages compared to other power sources since hydrogen fuel cells do not release greenhouse gases and create little to no noise while the buses are idle and in motion.

Fuel cell vehicles can be fueled in less than 15 minutes and can operate for longer periods of time.

The new buses were funded with a $3.8 million Low or No Emission Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Seven more hydrogen fuel cell buses have been ordered and will be delivered to Southern Nevada in the fall of 2024, according to RTC Southern Nevada.

For more information on the new buses, click here.