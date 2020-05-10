RTC: Water main break near Decatur, Spring Mountain

KLAS - 8 News Now
by: 8NewsNow staff
metal pipe with valve is leaking in water treatment plant
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a water main break on Decatur Boulevard southbound before Spring Mountain, according to RTC.
Officials say the right lane is blocked. Drivers should expect delays if they are in the area.
#FASTALERT 10-May-2020 12:15 pm,Water Main Break on Decatur Blvd SB before Spring Mountain,Street right lane blocked,Expect delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 10, 2020
