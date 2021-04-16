RTC wants public input on best ways to improve service to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How can buses help you better?

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada wants to know, and your advice is needed as officials look for the best use of federal stimulus funding.

The RTC is putting on virtual and in-person sessions to collect public input on possibilities including “expanding the current service area, extending routes, increasing bus frequency and introducing new routes and a new on-demand transit service,” according to an RTC news release.

The community is encouraged to provide their input during the 45-day public comment period from April 15 through May 31.

Details of the proposed changes, including routes shown at the top of this story, are at rtcsnv.com/servicechange2021. Additionally, service change details will be posted on all transit vehicles and sent to current transit customers.

The public is invited to share their thoughts about the proposed changes via a brief survey online. Survey respondents, in person or online, can automatically receive a 24-hour transit pass, or enter for a chance to win a gift card in a weekly drawing.

The survey will be open through Monday, May 31.

In addition to being able to provide comment 24/7 online, the public can also voice their opinion at one of the planned public meetings:

VIRTUAL MEETINGS

YouTube Virtual Public Meetings

Wednesday, April 28

7:30-9 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.

RTC YouTube Channel

Wednesday, April 28 7:30-9 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. RTC YouTube Channel Transportation Access Advisory Committee (TAAC)

Wednesday, May 26

1:30-3:30 p.m.

RTC YouTube Channel

IN-PERSON MEETINGS