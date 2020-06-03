RTC using $3.8M federal grant for 2 hydrogen-powered buses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two buses powered by hydrogen are expected to hit Las Vegas streets sometime in 2022. The buses will produce no greenhouse gas emissions at all.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced on Wednesday a $3.8 million grant from the US Department of Transportation, which will pay 65% of the cost of putting the buses into operation. The RTC will pick up the rest of the tab.

A wait of about 18 months for the hydrogen fuel cell buses will be used to put in place infrastructure for the new buses

“We are fully aware that transportation is a major contributor to air pollution, and this grant will help us to continue to do our part to improve air quality and reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions,” said MJ Maynard, RTC CEO.

The RTC’s fleet has been transitioning to Compressed Natural Gas in a program that began in 2007. About 78% of the RTC’s buses are using CNG, which is cleaner than gas or diesel fuel. The agency is trying to get near 100% CNG fuel by 2023, officials said.

Since 2017, transportation has contributed to 41% of greenhouse gas emissions in Nevada, according to the RTC.

“The RTC has long recognized the need to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector, and the ongoing climate crisis emphasizes the need for action,” according to a news release.