RTC upgrades your ride in downtown Las Vegas with electric bikes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No more huffing and puffing uphill. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is making your ride easier with a fleet of electric bikes downtown.

The commission launched a successful electric bike program in March, prompting it to add 20 electric pedal-assist bikes to the its existing bike share program permanently. Numbers revealed riders preferred the electric bikes over their classic counterparts.

“Adding electric bikes was a clear step to expanding our successful bike share program and responding to customer demands,” said RTC CEO Tina Quigley in a press release.

Recognizing the bikes is easy. They’re bright green and reach speeds up to 17 MPH thanks to a pedal-assist motor.

Riders can rent bikes at all 21 bike share locations, which can be found on the RTC Bike Share website map or BCycle app. Bike rental is an additional $1 per checkout with the purchase of any of the three pass options:

24-hour pass: $5

3-day pass: $10

Monthly pass: $15

For more information, visit the RTC Bike Share’s website.