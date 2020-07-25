RTC turns to new tech tools to fight COVID-19 in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the public transit system changes due to COVID-19, The Regional Transportation Authority is still stepping up its game to keep Southern Nevada safe.

“The buses seem pretty clean when you get on,” RTC rider Rachel told 8 News Now of her experience on a public bus. “I think they’re doing a pretty good job disinfecting.”

Leaders have already implemented a 14-Point Safety Plan, which includes nightly sanitization with hospital grade disinfectants, along with social distancing and face covering requirements.

“Public transit is so vital for our community,” RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien said. “We just want to make it as safe as possible.”

Now, they’re taking efforts a step further, working on several technology tools to kill germs.

By the end of 2020, RTC will equip its buses with ion negative polarization. The gadget charges and cleans the air inside a vehicle three times every minute.

“It’s really super effective and when there is a lot of air movement,” Julien said of the machine. “Which a bus is a perfect case for that.”

New RTC vehicles will also roll out with a protective, microbial shield on every surface. The coating kills any and all virus cells upon contact.

“If I was infected and I touched that station,” Julien demonstrated. “As soon as I take it off, it would neutralize viruses and germs.”

The agency hopes all this, along with app updates to track bus capacity and cleanliness, will keep every single rider both happy and healthy.

“We actually want to bring our ridership back,” Julien said. “And tell them all the measures that we are taking.”

All these improvements were made possible by a $112 million dollar grant through the federal CARES Act, according to RTC leaders.

Buses have been running on a limited, Sunday schedule since mid-March, due to a low rider demand.

Routes were upgraded to a Saturday schedule to accommodate more customers on July 20.

Routes were upgraded to a Saturday schedule to accommodate more customers on July 20.